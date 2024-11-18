Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke had insisted he is ready to play if called upon by Sweden after being added to the squad.

Lagerbielke did not feature in Sweden’s 2-1 win over Slovakia on Saturday as he was not in the squad, but on Sunday he got the call to link up with the national team ahead of their meeting with Azerbaijan on Tuesday night.

The centre-back, who is currently on loan away from Celtic at Dutch side FC Twente, insists he is ready both physically and mentally if he is called upon.

He is crossing his fingers that there is a chance for him to take to the pitch in the Azerbaijan clash and is clear he is in the squad to play.

Lagerbielke told Swedish daily the Dagens Nyheter: “I hope there is a chance [to play]. That’s why I’m here, to play.

“I feel in good shape and I’m ready mentally too.”

While Celtic let Lagerbielke depart in the summer transfer window, the loan deal with Twente does not contain an option to buy and he could head back to Celtic Park next summer.

The defender has a lengthy deal with Celtic which runs until 2028.

Celtic will also be hoping to see Lagerbielke handed his chance by Sweden as even if he has no Parkhead future, playing international football in the Nations League could boost his value.