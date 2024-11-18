Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have told a club keen to land one of their players in the January transfer window that he is not available, however the message could be viewed as a transfer strategy.

Spurs offloaded a number of players during the summer transfer window and focused their recruitment efforts on younger players with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert arriving.

While Gray can operate as a centre-back if needed, Spurs did not specifically recruit for their centre-back department.

They continue to have Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin primarily jostling for two starting spots in the heart of defence.

Dragusin has been losing out on game time when both Romero and Van de Ven are fit and that has been noted by Italian sides Juventus and Napoli.

According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, Napoli have asked Tottenham for information about the Romania international.

They have been informed that Dragusin is not for available.

However, Napoli could view that answer as part of a strategy and they are continuing to keep their eyes on him.

It is also suggested that Dragusin would be happy to return to Italy if an agreement with Spurs was reached.