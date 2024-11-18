Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that one of Aston Villa’s out-on-loan stars will likely be sold at some point and it promises to be a decision that Villa come to regret.

Unai Emery made decisions on a host of Aston Villa starlets in the summer as the club looked at the best pathways for their top talents to take.

Teenage defender Yeimar Mosquera was loaned to Spanish side Real Union, while Samuel Iling-Junior headed back to Italy with Bologna.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden meanwhile dropped into the Championship at Preston North End.

It is at Deepdale that Parkin has been able to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old, who Preston have been deploying in various positions, such as at full-back and in midfield.

Parkin believes that the Aston Villa starlet has ‘real potential’, but can see Villa eventually cashing in and a permanent Championship move being in the offing.

When that happens, the former Championship hitman feels Aston Villa will likely have cause to worry that they were too hasty in letting him leave the club.

“Kaine Kesler-Hayden, obviously another loanee. I think some standout performances, I think real potential there”, Parkin told the Championship Check-In Show.

“Someone who I feel when he ultimately maybe has to leave Aston Villa, could get a really good move and be one of those signings that progresses and Aston Villa with hindsight think ‘Oh were we too hasty in letting him go?’

“We are probably talking about the Championship [for that move] but then someone who could maybe become a Premier League player in time.

“Still only 22, very, very dynamic down the right-hand side, capable of providing assists. Someone who I think has been pretty consistent for Preston so far this season.”

Kesler-Hayden has made a total of 17 appearances for Preston over the course of the season so far, chipping in with assists against Watford and Plymouth Argyle.