Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have sought information on an 18-year-old Brazilian defender and are considering making an offer for him.

The Gunners have a keen eye on the South American market as they aim to make sure they scoop up the top talents from the region.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently have no fewer than four Brazilians as part of their first team squad in the shape of Neto, Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli; Marquinhos is currently on loan at Fluminense.

Arsenal are now taking a keen interest in 18-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, who is rated as a huge talent.

According to Brazilian outlet Nosso Palestra, Arsenal have sought information about Reis and are considering making an offer for the teenager.

Palmeiras have protected themselves with a €100m release clause in the defender’s contract, which runs until the end of 2028.

A European club, whose name is not known, signalled they would pay €25m for Reis a few months ago.

Reis is unlikely to be sold in the January transfer window as Palmeiras believe that he could bring in a higher sum if he is sold in the summer transfer window.