Alex Livesey/Getty Images

An international goalkeeper has revealed that he turned down an offer from Manchester United in the summer as he simply could not imagine warming the bench.

Manchester United stuck with Erik ten Hag in the summer and backed the Dutchman in the transfer market as he looked to strengthen the squad.

They quickly U-turned on Ten Hag and sacked him in order to bring in Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon as his successor.

Manchester United went into the season with Andre Onana as their number 1 between the sticks and Altay Bayindir as his backup.

Tom Heaton, 38, is also on the books at Old Trafford.

Now Switzerland goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo has revealed that Manchester United came calling for him in the summer, but he turned them down.

Mvogo, 30, was keen to move on from Lorient following the club’s relegation, something he was ultimately unable to do, as he feared the drop into a second tier.

“I’ll be honest, I was very sad about how things went. It wasn’t an easy time”, the shot-stopper told Swiss daily Blick.

“I wanted to leave Lorient after relegation so that I could continue to compete and prove myself at the highest possible level.

“I knew that it could be problematic if I played in the second division.”

The goalkeeper confirmed an approach from Manchester United, but insists the Red Devils were never a real option for him as he would not have been able to be the number 1.

“Correct [top clubs wanted me as a number 2], Manchester United for example. But that wasn’t an option for me.

“I’m not happy if I can’t be on the pitch.

“I want to enjoy my time on the pitch right now, together with fans and team-mates.

“I want to play for trophies and ideally win them too.”

Lorient currently sit second in Ligue 2 and are putting in a strong tilt at bouncing straight back up to Ligue 1.