Stu Forster/Getty Images

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has hailed Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked Tomas Araujo as an ‘incredible player’.

Newcastle missed out on key targets during the summer transfer window, but are now approaching the January transfer window and it will be the first full window under sporting director Paul Mitchell.

At Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner’s position is under scrutiny and the Eagles may have to enter the January market to back their boss.

Both Premier League clubs have set their eyes on Benfica’s 22-year-old star Araujo, who made his senior Portugal debut on Monday night against Croatia.

Portugal national team coach Martinez is full of praise for Araujo and insisted the young defender is an incredible player, which he feels was proved with his performance.

“I really liked Tomas’ personality, he is an incredible player”, Martinez told a press conference about the Newcastle and Crystal Palace targeted centre-back.

“His performance proved his personality and quality.”

It is unclear whether bids will go in for Araujo when the January transfer window swings open for business and how Benfica might react.