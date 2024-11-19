Pete Norton/Getty Images

European powerhouses Borussia Dortmund are not actively pursuing the signature of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but will closely monitor his progress at the Stadium of Light.

The 19-year-old has enhanced his reputation at Sunderland and after showing what he is capable of last season, he has resumed from where he left off.

Teams from within and outside England have taken note of Bellingham’s form and are believed to be pondering a move for him.

German giants Dortmund, who reached the Champions League final last season, are claimed to be hugely keen on Bellingham.

After nurturing his older brother Jude’s potential at the club, the German giants have turned their attention towards Jobe.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the young midfielder is not someone of immediate interest to the German club now.

Dortmund are very much aware of Jobe though, having had contact with his family, and are keeping a close eye on his situation at Sunderland.

Sunderland are bidding to win promotion to the Premier League and doing so would strengthen their chances of keeping Jobe.

The Championship club have the player tied down until the summer of 2028 and value him at €25m.