Galatasaray are counting on support from sponsors to accumulate enough money to sign Manchester United transfer target Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli.

In a late summer move that surprised many, the Nigerian striker moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray instead of heading for Chelsea or Saudi Arabia.

He has been carrying on with his form in Turkey as well and has already found the back of the net eight times in nine matches.

Osimhen’s form has helped open up links with Manchester United, who under their new manager Ruben Amorim are willing to add more firepower to their attack for next season.

However, Galatasaray are not willing to let go of the player that easily despite their not having the option to buy in the current loan deal.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, the Turkish giants plan to have the transfer fee available with the help of their sponsors.

Developments in January will be crucial in determining whether they will be able to eventually sign Osimhen.

Manchester United are claimed to be planning to lure Napoli with a player plus cash deal to get their hands on the 25-year-old.

It has been suggested that Joshua Zirkzee could be offered in part-exchange.