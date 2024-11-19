Photo Credit

Switzerland and Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo has indicated that the need to pay a transfer fee put Celtic and other clubs off signing him in over the summer transfer window.

Celtic needed to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer after the retirement of Joe Hart and eventually ended up signing Kasper Schmeichel.

Swiss shot-stopper Mvogo was keen to move on from French side Lorient following their relegation from Ligue 1 and a host of sides were keen, including Manchester United.

No move happened though and the goalkeeper stayed at Lorient beyond the closure of the transfer window.

Celtic were linked with wanting Mvogo and the Switzerland international indicated that no move happened because clubs, including the Bhoys, did not want to pay a fee and he was under contract with Lorient.

“Yes, there were a lot of offers”, Mvogo told Swiss daily Blick when asked directly about offers from Celtic, Parma and Augsburg.

“They all came relatively early. At that point, I wanted to take my time with the decision.

“I couldn’t have imagined how difficult the market would be during the summer.

“Many clubs wanted free goalkeepers or ones that could be loaned out.

“But I had a contract with Lorient, which meant a transfer fee would have been due.”

Despite refusing to pay a transfer fee for the Swiss goalkeeper, the Bhoys ended up paying a club-record fee to sign Arne Engels from Augsburg.

Their work was made easier by the departure of Matt O’Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion.