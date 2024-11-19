Stu Forster/Getty Images

Celtic out-on-loan defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has insisted he does not want to give up on playing away from Sweden just yet and is keen to make a success of his time abroad.

The Sweden international joined the Bhoys in the summer of 2023 from Elfsborg, however struggled to secure regular game time under Brendan Rodgers.

Eredivisie outfit FC Twente signed him on a season-long loan last summer, but he has started only one match for them this term, clocking 221 minutes so far.

The 24-year-old central defender was a target for Swedish giants Malmo in the summer and Lagerbielke insisted that he had a good conversation with them as well.

However, the Celtic loan star insisted that he is not ready to give up on his dream of playing abroad after just one season at Parkhead.

“There was contact [with Malmo]. It was a good discussion, but I was clear that I did not want to return to Sweden”, the Bhoys loanee told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“I didn’t feel ready to move home to Sweden regardless of the team.

“I want to give the overseas adventure a real shot and I’m not ready to give it up after just one season.

“Hopefully, it will be many years until I end up in Sweden again.”

Lagerbielke will need to have regular game time under his belt this season to have a chance of changing Rodgers’ opinion of him if he wants to stay at Celtic.