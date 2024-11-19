David Rogers/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur star’s agent has weighed in on his client’s future amid interest from clubs and a lack of regular game time in north London.

With the January transfer window now rapidly approaching, clubs are increasingly finalising their transfer plans and Tottenham may have to deal with approaches for some of their players.

Eyes are firmly on the players that Ange Postecoglou has been relying on regularly and those suffering on the sidelines.

Italian heavyweights Juventus and Napoli are focusing on Spurs defender Radu Dragusin, who has clocked just 279 minutes of football in the Premier League this term.

The pair are exploring a move, but Dragusin’s agent is clear that moving in January is not in his client’s thoughts, with a hint dropped that if the situation continues through to next summer then there may be a rethink.

“It’s an honour for Radu to be wanted by teams like Napoli and Juve, but at the moment they are just rumours”, Florin Manea told Telecapri (via Tutto Mercato).

“We are focused on Tottenham, he still has five years left on his contract.

“It’s not easy to go to a top club and make an impact right away, he’s still 22 years old.

“If he never plays this year it’s normal that other evaluations will be made; he won’t move in January, in June we’ll evaluate.”

Despite Manea’s words, Italian sides could still test the water for the centre-back when the January transfer window opens and hope to tempt him with game time.