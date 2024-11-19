Getty Images

Former Scottish top-flight star Brian Graham believes that Liverpool winger Ben Doak can get better and thus benefit Scotland, but for that to happen he needs to play men’s football week-in, week-out.

In his first loan spell away from his parent club, Doak has shown impressive form for Middlesbrough, making four goal contributions in ten Championship appearances.

Doak’s form has not stayed limited at club level though, with his national team Scotland also benefitting from it.

After playing a key role in helping his side to a 1-0 win over Croatia last week, he set up John McGinn’s opening goal in the 2-1 win over Poland on Monday.

Graham has been left impressed by what he has seen from Liverpool winger Doak, but stressed he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Anfield and needs to make sure he keeps playing.

“At 19 he could probably sit on the bench and could pick up a big win bonus for playing for Liverpool, being on the bench, maybe getting five minutes here ten minutes there”, Graham said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But I think it is so important that he is out at a club where he is playing week-in, week-out, getting that match sharpness, match fitness; playing against men to really learn the game.

“And he is doing that and benefitting from it and Scotland are benefitting from it because you have seen him on Friday night.

“The performance level he can get to.

“I believe he can get better, but the loan spell is so so important because at a young age of 19, he needs to be playing week-in week-out and there is no point sitting on the bench.”

Middlesbrough currently sit seventh in the Championship table and if they win promotion to the Premier League this season they could look to keep hold of Doak.