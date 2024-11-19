Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has given the ‘green light’ to bring in one of Manchester United’s stars in the January transfer window.

After a poor start to the season, the Red Devils hierarchy decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag and appointed Ruben Amorim as the new boss.

There were players who Manchester United wanted to offload in the summer and with the winter transfer window approaching, the possibilities of exits from Old Trafford are re-emerging.

Christian Eriksen, 32, was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer and he could again be in line to go in the new year.

According to Turkish daily Star, Fenerbahce have Eriksen on their wish list and they want to sign him in January.

Mourinho, the Yellow Canaries boss, is said to have given his approval to bring the midfielder to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce’s path, however, will not be very straightforward as Eriksen has suitors from Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Erisken’s current contract ends next summer and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will demand a transfer fee to let him go in January or if they will end up keeping him at the club until the end of this season.