Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has stressed it must not be forgotten that Arne Slot inherited a team that were fighting for the Premier League title last season.

In Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge, the Reds showed great promise, winning the EFL Cup and putting in a strong tilt at the Premier League.

They even fought toe-to-toe with Arsenal and eventual winners Manchester City until the 32nd matchday, when they lost to Crystal Palace.

Another 2-0 defeat at the hands of Merseyside rivals Everton ten days later dealt yet another heavy blow to their chances and they ended the season ten points short of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A change in management in the summer saw Klopp leave and Slot replacing him at the helm.

The Reds have shown no signs of slowing down, though, and they are currently the league leaders with a five-point advantage.

Van Dijk, while promising the new manager all the support he needs, insisted that the 46-year-old has inherited a quality squad and the title push should not be forgotten.

“Slot is doing it his way and where I can help him I will”, Van Dijk told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“The manager has inherited a very good team.

“We must not forget that last season we were fighting for the league title with Arsenal and Manchester City until five games before the end.

“Slot is a very good manager.

“He is enjoying himself and we are making progress.

“We also get along well with the new assistants, Sipke Hulshoff and Johnny Heitinga.”

The Merseyside giants are also on a roll in the Champions League and with four wins in four matches, they are at the top of the league phase table.