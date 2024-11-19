Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

A national team boss believes that a Wolves star has ‘interesting skills’ after he saw him up close over the international break.

With the international break ongoing, Wolves have lost a host of players to their national teams and boss Gary O’Neil will be keen for injuries to be avoided.

Wolves have also seen players who are out on loan away from Molineux get called up, something which is good news for their values should the club look to sell in the future.

Attacker Fabio Silva is on this fourth loan spell away from Wolves, currently in Spain at Las Palmas, and he won his first senior Portugal cap on Monday night against Croatia.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez gave him 19 minutes and after seeing him up close, dubbed the Wolves loan star someone with ‘interesting skills’.

“Fabio Silva is a different kind of striker, with interesting skills”, Martinez told a press conference about the Wolves loanee after Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Croatia on Monday night.

“It is not easy to use so many players and maintain the same level.”

Silva is on a season-long loan at La Liga club Las Palmas where he has scored three times and made one assist in his nine appearances.

He will need to show his potency in front of goal this season to have a real run at Wolves’ forward line in the next campaign.