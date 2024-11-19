Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is a ‘serious option’ for Belgium if they sack coach Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco is under big pressure as Belgium boss due to the country’s poor results, with a 1-0 loss against Israel on Sunday doing his cause no favours.

Belgium have lost four of their six Nations League games so far to sit third in their group and have suffered three defeats on the spin.

It has been suggested that Belgium are close to sacking the 39-year-old and contenders for the post are now emerging.

While a foreign manager has not been ruled out, there are three Belgian contenders in the shape of Clement, Hein Vanhaezebrouck and Michel Preud’homme.

According to Belgian outlet Foot News, Clement is a serious option to take over as Belgium boss.

Vanhaezebrouck is busy with a media career which he is enjoying, while Preud’homme has made clear he has no plans to return to coaching at the moment.

Taking Clement from Rangers could be an expensive job for Belgium though as he has a lengthy contract at Ibrox.

The situation would be made easier for Belgium if Rangers sacked Clement, amid the Gers struggling to live up to expectations.