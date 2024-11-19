Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A Turkish commentator has claimed that a Southampton star is in constant contact with a club’s president and has issued a ‘take me’ plea.

Saints boss Russell Martin is struggling to get his side to pick up results in the Premier League and they sit rock bottom of the league standings.

Southampton lost 2-0 to fellow strugglers Wolves before heading into the international break and face the daunting prospect of hosting league leaders Liverpool this weekend.

January may offer an opportunity for Southampton to make signings that can be difference-makers in the second half of the campaign, but they could also make sales.

Hitman Paul Onuachu has played only 59 minutes of Premier League football this season under Martin and Saints are expected to be open to selling in January.

He was on loan at Trabzonspor last season and is keen to return, with Turkish commentator Zeki Uzundurukan revealing he has heard that Onuachu is in touch with the club’s president constantly.

The Southampton striker has issued a ‘take me’ plea to the president.

“Onuachu is constantly talking to Ertugrul Dogan and saying ‘take me'”, he was quoted as saying by Gunebakis.

“Trabzonspor will also make contact for the player.

“Most likely, they will offer the same amount they offered in the summer transfer period. Most likely, he can transfer this time.”

Trabzonspor are tipped to offer Southampton a fee of €10m plus add-ons for the striker.