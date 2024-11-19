Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool are rated as unlikely to have to worry about competition from Bayern Munich for a top goal-getter they are keen on signing, with the Bavarians’ view emerging.

The Reds were cautious during Arne Slot’s first summer transfer window where they made only two new additions.

Federico Chiesa’s involvement has been very minimal, with injuries playing their part, whereas Giorgi Mamardashvili does not join the Anfield outfit until next summer.

Next summer is unlikely to be a repeat though as Liverpool face the prospect of potentially needing to replace Mohamed Salah, while there remain question marks on how sold Slot is on Darwin Nunez.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush has been in sizzling form this season and Liverpool are very much interested in him.

The Egyptian has many high-profile suitors and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have regularly also been credited with interest, which could see them go head to head with Liverpool for his signature.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via FCBInside), the Bavarians are not likely to chase Marmoush.

Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg said: “At Bayern, they have the feeling that the signing of Omar Marmoush is quite unlikely despite the interest in the player, especially because of the high price.”

Eintracht Frankfurt have made it clear that they want around €60m for the attacker but Bayern Munich are not willing to match that price for now.