Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn has revealed that he has been approached by Spanish giants Barcelona twice in his career.

Kuhn joined Celtic in January this year from Austrian side Rapid Vienna, but failed to impress during the latter part of last season in Bhoys colours.

However, the winger has been in incredible form this season and has managed to score ten times while registering eleven assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for Celtic.

The Celtic star is a player that has been known around football circles, especially during his younger days, and he was so highly regarded that Barcelona wanted him.

He revealed that before he joined RB Leipzig’s youth system Barcelona wanted him and even before he headed to Ajax in 2018 the Catalans were keen.

“Even before I transferred to RB Leipzig’s boarding school at the age of 14, there was contact between Barca and my advisor”, Kuhn told German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

“And even before my time at Ajax Amsterdam, they wanted to get me.”

If Kuhn continues his fine form at Celtic then the Scottish champions could have to deal with approaches for him sooner rather than later.

Celtic paid around £3m to land Kuhn from Rapid Vienna.