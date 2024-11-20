Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League giants Chelsea have explored the opportunity to sign Santos prospect Souza, amid interest from other European giants.

New boss Enzo Maresca has turned the fortunes at Stamford Bridge around so far as the Blues are currently sitting third in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are now set to back Maresca further and are looking at players for the future.

Former Brazil Under-17 international Souza, who plays for Brazilian league side Santos, is a player on Chelsea’s wish list.

According to Spanish daily AS, the Stamford Bridge outfit have already explored possible opportunities to sign the 18-year-old left-back.

Spanish giants Barcelona are on the same page as Chelsea when it comes to Souza and they are actively chasing the teenager.

It has been suggested that Chelsea would be expected to loan him out to their sister club Strasbourg in France if they are able to sign him.

Souza already has a lucrative offer on his table from Saudi Arabia, with clubs in the region increasingly chasing young talents.

However, any decision about Souza’s future will depend on Santos’ new interim coach Leandro Zago.