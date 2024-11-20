Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘very excited’ about working with Red Bull’s newest club Paris FC, the club’s incoming major shareholder Antoine Arnault has claimed.

Klopp left Liverpool after the end of last season with the intention of taking a year out of the game to recharge his batteries.

The German though was only out of football until October, when he signed a deal with Red Bull to become their head of global football; he will officially start in January.

Red Bull are now investing in French Ligue 2 side Paris FC and will own eleven per cent of the club.

Arnault’s family are taking 52 per cent of Paris FC and the incoming supremo is looking forward to leaning on Red Bull and Klopp.

He revealed that he has already spoken to the former Liverpool manager, who is excited at the chance to get involved with Paris FC.

“I have already met and spoken with Jurgen Klopp”, Arnault told a press conference.

“He is very excited about the prospect of working on the project and with the teams.”

By 2027, Arnault’s family will have increased their shareholding in Paris FC up to 80 per cent, while Red Bull’s share will go up to 15 per cent.

Paris FC currently top the Ligue 2 table, with a point lead over second placed Lorient.