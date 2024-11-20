George Wood/Getty Images

Former Rangers and Sunderland manager Michael Beale has become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with a full agreement in place.

Beale, who worked as part of Gerrard’s backroom staff at Rangers and was later boss of the Ibrox outfit, has been out of work since being sacked by Sunderland earlier this year.

His time at the Stadium of Light was poor and he lasted just 12 games before Sunderland pulled the trigger on his reign as manager.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Beale is back in the game and back at Gerrard’s side.

There has been a backroom team shake-up at Saudi side Al-Ettifaq of late due to the side’s lacklustre campaign, but Gerrard has held on to his job.

Now the Saudi Arabian side will hope that Beale can help Gerrard to spark a revival in the coming weeks.

Al-Ettifaq sit a lowly 12th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League and have won only three of their ten league games so far.

They were also dumped out of the King’s Cup by second tier side Al-Jabalain in what was a further blow for Gerrard.

Al-Ettifaq are due to head to Al-Riyadh, managed by Sabri Lamouchi, this coming weekend.