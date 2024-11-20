Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Switzerland and Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo has revealed that Chelsea moving one of their players to Strasbourg scuppered his move to the French club.

Following Lorient’s relegation to Ligue 2 at the end of last season, Mvogo was keen to move on to make sure he continued to play top tier football.

Swiss shot-stopper Mvogo had clubs who were interested in taking him away from Lorient and one of those sides was Strasbourg.

While other clubs were put off by the need to pay a fee, Strasbourg progressed with their efforts to sign him and a switch was on the cards.

Strasbourg’s new manager Liam Rosenior in fact went as far ahead as to speak to the player to sell the move.

However, Mvogo revealed that Chelsea scuppered the move because they decided to send Djordje Petrovic to sister club Strasbourg.

“Yes, I was really pleased about it [the potential move to Strasbourg] because the talks with the manager [Rosenior] were very positive”, Mvogo told Swiss daily Blick.

“There were many indications that the transfer would work out.

“But ultimately the negotiations between the clubs failed due to individual details and a goalkeeper from Strasbourg’s owner club Chelsea came instead.

“I had to accept that.”

Mvogo eventually had to stay put at Lorient and is currently plying his trade in Ligue 2.

The goalkeeper has so far played a key role in helping his side stay in the hunt for automatic promotion.