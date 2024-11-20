Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski is oozing with confidence regarding Swden’s national team and pointed to the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres as reasons for optimism.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Sweden have been in excellent form on the international stage recently and on Tuesday night they were victorious 6-0 against Azerbaijan.

They have not lost any of their last six Nations League games and their potent attacking players have seen them outscore most opponents.

Some have doubted how good Sweden are as they have not qualified for a major finals since 2020, but Kulusevski is not concerned.

He pointed to the likes of Isak, Gyokeres and Brighton’s Yasin Ayari and believes they all play at the highest level with age on their side.

“I have heard that Swedish football is the worst it has ever been, I think quite the opposite”, the Spurs star told Swedish daily Barometern.

“I have heard a lot that Sweden has never been in a worse place, but I don’t think it has ever been better than now.

“The players we have, Gyokeres, Alex, and young players like Yasin, who play at a high level.

“And all young people have age on their side.”

Kulusevski himself scored twice against Azerbaijan on Tuesday night and he will be looking to have an equal impact in Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs team when they visit the Etihad to face Manchester City this Saturday.