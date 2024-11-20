Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Celtic wide-man Nicolas Kuhn is of the view that he has the quality to play in the Germany national team and revealed that he aims to play at the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old forward is one of the standout performers of Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, with ten goal contributions to his name in the Scottish Premiership so far.

Despite his performances for Celtic this season, Kuhn did not receive a call-up from Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann in the recent international break.

Former Germany Under-20 international Kuhn, who has yet to represent his nation at senior level, thinks that he has the quality required to be in Nagelsmann’s squad.

The Celtic star stated that it is a dream of his to represent his nation and stressed that his aim is to get into Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad.

“Every boy who plays football dreams of playing for the national team at some point”, Kuhn told German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

“I have often said that the DFB team is a huge goal of mine…I show on this stage that I can keep up.

“And I want to prove that at the DFB one day.

“I know that I have the quality for the national team and make no secret of the fact that I dream of the 2026 World Cup in the USA.”

Kuhn is involved in the Champions League with Celtic this season and is likely to see that competition as the perfect opportunity to prove he can swim with the big fish in the Germany national team.