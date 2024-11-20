Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Netherlands striker John van Loen believes that Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is an ‘undisputed’ starter in Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side and will hold off Noa Lang.

The Liverpool star has already contributed eight goals directly to Arne Slot’s side this season despite not being a guaranteed starter.

The 25-year-old versatile attacker, however, is a regular in Koeman’s Netherlands set-up and has played 36 times for his nation, scoring 15 times.

Ex-Dutch forward Van Loen has admitted that he likes to see PSV star man Lang, who started against Bosnia on Tuesday night, with a big debate in the Netherlands about whether Lang or Gakpo should start.

However, he is under no illusion that Reds attacker Gakpo will always be Koeman’s first choice as he believes the 25-year-old is an undisputed starter for the Netherlands.

“I enjoy myself very much when Lang is on the left flank”, Van Loen told Dutch daily De Telegaaf.

“He will not leave Cody Gakpo out anytime soon, because he is the undisputed first-team player and will always be preferred.”

Gakpo was snapped up by Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2023 as the Reds acted to beat other clubs to his signature.