Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United are casting their net wide in their search for their next chief executive, but they will not rush into any decisions, according to the Athletic.

Magpies current CEO Darren Eales has announced that he is set to leave the club as he is dealing with health issues.

Newcastle have begun their search for Eales’ successor and former Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has been linked with the job.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are not rushing into making their decision on appointing a new CEO.

The Magpies are doing a thorough and wide search in the field of football and other sports for potential candidates.

It is suggested that the final decision will be made by the club’s chairman and governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Eales is currently serving the notice period, but remains involved for now.

Newcastle brought in Eales in 2022 from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United and during his first season, the Magpies qualified in the Champions League while reaching the EFL Cup final.