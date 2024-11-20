Rotherham United boss Steve Evans is well aware of Crawley Town’s qualities as he insists he saw their performance against Bristol Rovers last weekend.

The Milers have not made a very good start to their campaign as they are currently sitting 17th in the league, well below expectations.

They have won only one of their last five League One games but defeated Bradford City on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

Up next Rotherham are set to face 21st-placed Crawley and Evans is not ready to take them lightly.

The Millers boss insisted the players will get ready for a tough match against Crawley and he knows how good they are from their last weekend’s draw against Bristol Rovers.

“We said we have to be brave in possession, we have to be brave on the ball”, Evans told Rotherham United’s in-house media after his side won 1-0 against Bradford City on Tuesday night.

“I have told the players privately and I have said it publicly I will take the flack when it is not right, give me the criticism leave the players alone.

“And we will continue to work in that sphere.

“The boys that did get the 90 minutes who have not had it for a while, worked incredibly hard and you know they are in there pretty tired.

“But they will freshen up in the next 24-48 hours and get ready for a real tough game on Saturday against Crawley.

“Because we have seen how good they were against Bristol [Rovers] on Saturday.”

Rotherham last played Crawley in 2014 in League One and played out a 2-2 draw at the New York Stadium.