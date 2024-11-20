Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday starlet Sam Reed is attracting attention from National League clubs, according to the Star.

Reed was in Sheffield United’s youth system for a few years before lower-division side Brighouse Town signed him.

The 21-year-old full-back joined the Owls last year and was slotted into Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-21 side.

He is a regular in the Owls’ youth set-up and has been an important player for them since joining.

Reed has played 28 minutes for the Owls senior team in the FA Cup and he is attracting interest from lower-division English clubs.

It has been suggested that multiple National League clubs are interested in signing the Sheffield Wednesday defender on loan and have put in enquiries.

They want to give the 21-year-old left-back more senior team game time and ahead of the January transfer window they are showing interest in him.

Now it remains to be seen if Danny Rohl’s side will be in favour of letting Reed leave in the winter transfer window.