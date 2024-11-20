Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Italian giants AC Milan are firm fans of Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur hold a clause to buy next summer.

When Spurs offloaded Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis in the summer transfer window they accepted a considerably lower transfer fee for the Argentine midfielder due to another agreement with the Spaniards.

The compromise was made in order to give Spurs the opportunity to land a Real Betis player they are keen on next summer.

USA midfielder Cardoso is a player who is growing in reputation with his significant performances in La Liga and he has been an important player for Los Verdiblancos this season.

Spurs, however, will not need to worry about Cardoso’s stock growing as they agreed on a clause which will give them the chance to sign the 23-year-old midfielder for €25m during a set time-frame next summer.

The player’s will, however, is set to play a massive part in a possible deal.

Spurs now have more things to worry about as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Serie A outfit AC Milan are considering Cardoso as an option for the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri are trying to bring in a replacement for their star man Ismael Bennacer and Spurs-linked Cardoso is a player they are keen on.

What Spurs’ agreement says about a possible move for Cardoso in January is unclear.