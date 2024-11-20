Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Watford star Tom Ince is of the view that the Hornets are going under the radar this season, but stressed that the Christmas period will be crucial for them.

Tom Cleverley’s Watford side are in sixth place in the Championship table with 25 points from 15 games so far.

The Hornets are undefeated in all seven league home games, but they have not been good on the road, as they have picked up only six points out of eight games.

Ince believes that Watford are quietly going under the radar with the Championship being full of big teams and stated that with games coming thick and fast, the Christmas period will be crucial for them.

He thinks that Watford boss Cleverley and some players in the team are still learning and believes that they have much more to offer as a team.

“I look at the league this year and obviously there are a lot of big teams in it”, he told Watford’s official site.

“I think we’re quietly going under the radar. We take this Christmas period as really big part.

“We’ll see where we’re at after Christmas and where we are as a team, and what level we’re at as a team.

“The games come thick and fast. I think the manager is learning, there are a lot of players in the team who are learning.

“We have to take it week by week, game by game.

We know there’s a lot more to show and a lot more to give.”

Watford will take on Plymouth Argyle on Friday night away from home and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to turn their away form around by registering three points against Wayne Rooney’s side.