Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea out-on-loan defender Trevoh Chalobah has insisted that he did not sulk when he was frozen out at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season.

After new Enzo Maresca took the reigns at Stamford Bridge this summer, he did not see Chalobah as part of his plans and the decision was communicated to the defender and several team-mates who were also surplus to requirements.

The Chelsea academy graduate was training alone until Crystal Palace came in with a late loan offer and secured the Blues defender on a season-long loan spell.

After suffering an injury early doors in the season, Chalobah has now started the last five league games under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace.

He insisted that he is strong mentally and he did not sulk due to his situation at Chelsea; instead he kept himself prepared for a move away.

“It was hard”, Chalobah said to the BBC when he was asked how the exit from Chelsea was from his perspective.

“With football, challenges have to come, you cannot separate challenges and success.

“I have been through a lot growing up, I did not let it affect me.

“Everyone can conduct themselves when it is all good.

“But I think when things are not going your way, you have got to be really strong up here [in your head].

“Coming in, training, doing my own bit; I waited patiently, did not sulk, did not feel sorry for myself.

“I just got myself ready and now I am here.”

Chalobah will be looking to stay fit and perform for the remainder of the campaign to earn a good move next summer.