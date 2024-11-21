Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell believes that the Toffees supporters have several reasons to be optimistic about the future and added that behind the scenes the club are working to hit the ground running under new ownership.

Toffees owner, Farhad Moshiri, has agreed to a deal with The Friedkin Group to sell his stake in the club to them.

The Friedkin Group, who are also the owners of Italian giants Roma, are now pushing to complete the takeover by December before the transfer window opens for business in January.

Thelwell believes The Friedkin Group feel to him like the right people to own Everton and pointed out that their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is supposed to be one of the reasons for the Toffees faithful to be optimistic about the future.

The Toffees director of football indicated that they are working behind the scenes to help the new ownership hit the ground running after the takeover and added that Everton are ready to take the next step to end their days of struggle.

“There’s definitely reasons for Everton fans to feel optimistic”, Thelwell told inews.

“The new stadium [at Bramley-Moore Dock] is incredible, there’s potentially new ownership who feel like the right people to me and it feels like they’re going to take over soon, which I think is a huge positive.

“And then behind the scenes we’ve been working hard to scaffold up and build something so that when that time comes we are ready to be able to hit the ground running.

“Things can turn around pretty quickly but I think we’ve got a lot of really good people here doing really good work and in due course hopefully we can make that next step.

“We’re not there yet, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re definitely all pushing now to take that final step outside into the sunlight.”

Everton fans will be eager to see what The Friedkin Group have in mind to help the club prosper again.