Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he is expecting Crystal Palace loan star David Ozoh to be back on the grass next week.

Crystal Palace loanee Ozoh impressed with his performances for Derby early in the season but suffered a hamstring injury in September.

Ozoh then suffered a setback during his recovery in October and has yet to get back to the training ground.

The Crystal Palace man is a key part of Warne’s plans for this season and the Derby manager revealed that he is hoping to see Ozoh get back on the grass next week, the first time since mid-September.

“[Jake] Rooney has gone to play with the Under-21s, train with the 21s, and play with the 21s tomorrow, which is good”, Warne told Rams TV.

“That is another box tick for him, so he is getting close and then it only leaves David, who hopefully should be on the grass to stroke snow with us next week.”

The defensive midfielder is highly rated at Crystal Palace and has 13 appearances under his belt already for the Premier League outfit.

This season, Ozoh has featured in seven games for Derby in all competitions and scored his first goal of his senior career against Bristol City in August.