Michael Regan/Getty Images

Walsall star George Hall has hailed Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe and insisted the Potters attacker is a very reliable finisher.

The 19-year-old Harlow-born talent is considered a top player at Stoke, but is deemed not quite ready for the first team yet.

However, that could change at the end of the current season as Lowe has shown incredible potency in front of goal at Walsall, with 14 goal contributions in only 18 games.

Hall is also on loan at Walsall, from Birmingham City, and he admitted having a player of Lowe’s quality in front of him fills him up with confidence.

The 20-year-old hailed Lowe’s finishing quality and admitted the Stoke loanee has ‘great feet’.

“It is good to have someone that you can look up and know is going to make a run”, Hall told the Saddlers media about the Potters loanee.

“He is always showing for the ball and he has got great feet.

“You always know if you put it in the right place he is always going to finish.”

The continuation of Lowe’s purple patch at Walsall will give Narcis Pelach a quality forward option next season at Stoke.