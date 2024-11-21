George Wood/Getty Images

Ipswich Town midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted that when his team-mate Leif Davis was at Leeds United he knew his potential and admitted he is happy with the progress Davis has made.

Davis was at Elland Road for four years but only managed to gather 14 appearances for the Whites before he joined Ipswich two years ago.

He helped Ipswich to win back to back promotions to the Premier League and is now looking to make an impact in the top flight.

The 24-year-old attacking full-back has played the full 90 minutes eleven times already this term and Phillips has admitted that his team-mate’s progress has made him very happy.

And Phillips also revealed that he always knew Davis was going to be a top-class player in his position when the pair were at Leeds.

“When I was at Leeds I always knew he [Davis] was going to be a top player”, Phillips, who is on loan from Manchester City, told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Him leaving Leeds might have been disappointing for him at the time, but it’s progressed his career so much.

“You can see how the manager here has given him the belief and confidence to just perform every week.”

Phillips and Davis were team-mates at Leeds from 2018 until 2022 and they have been reunited again at Portman Road this season.