Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has revealed that Southampton loan star Shea Charles has made ‘massive’ improvements since he joined the Owls.

Last year, Saints splashed a significant £15m to bring Charles from Manchester City when they were a Championship side.

He played 38 times for Russell Martin last season, but Southampton decided to send him on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

Charles has started 12 Championship matches in Rohl’s team and has become an important player at Hillsborough.

The Owls boss marked him out as a fantastic player and admitted the Southampton on-loan midfielder has made big strides since he joined the Hillsborough side.

“When I look for example to Shea Charles, how he improved since he arrived, it is massive”, Rohl told a press conference when he was asked if he enjoys developing young players.

“I saw he has quality, but what he got from my side is 100 per cent trust.

“He is a fantastic player for us.

“I had a meeting today with him again and spoke about the things I want to see him from more now.

“Also for him, it is time to come to the next level.”

Sheffield Wednesday sit 15th in the Championship standings and Rohl will be looking for Charles to have a big impact over the coming weeks as the games come thick and fast.