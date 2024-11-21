George Wood/Getty Images

Former Scottish top-flight star Tam McManus thinks that Sheffield United starlet Ryan One is a big and powerful player with a knack for scoring goals.

The 18-year-old centre forward came through Hamilton Academical’s youth system and Sheffield United signed him in the summer of 2023.

This season, One has featured three times for the Blades and before the international break scored an injury-time winner for Chris Wilder’s side against Bristol City.

McManus pointed out that One is a tall and powerful youngster and added that the Blades player has also displayed that he has pace.

The Scotsman also pointed out that One knows how to find the back of the net and believes that if he stays humble and works hard, then he will one day play for the Scotland national team.

“He is 19, he is at Sheffield United and he has made his first team debut down there”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“Hamilton sold him when he was just in and about the first team.

“He is 6 ft 2 and he is a big boy.

“He is quick, he is powerful, he can score goals and he is skillful.

“He just needs to keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard and I think he could be the one that comes through for us.”

The Sheffield United striker was with the Scotland Under-19 side during the international break and it remains to be seen whether Wilder will give him an opportunity at the weekend against Coventry City.