Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United have now ‘made direct contact’ to express their desire to sign a striker in the January transfer window and the player in question’s will is set to be key.

With the window now rapidly approaching, Manchester United are expected to do what they can to support new boss Ruben Amorim.

The club splashed cash to back previous boss Erik ten Hag last summer and it is unclear just what level of financial support for Amorim they can stretch to in the winter window.

Manchester United do want to bring in a striker though and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, they have ‘made direct contact’ to express their interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils are admirers of the 25-year-old and are keen to take him to Old Trafford in the new year.

Manchester United do not have the cash to spend on a transfer fee and have asked about loaning Kolo Muani.

It is suggested that the decision is likely to come down to the French striker and whether he wants to stay at PSG and fight for game time or move to Old Trafford.

Amorim is claimed to believe Kolo Muani would be a good fit at Manchester United and wants to be able to call upon him.

PSG splurged an initial €80m to sign the hitman from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.