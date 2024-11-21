Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Newcastle United could have trouble offloading a player who is generating interest due to the fee they would demand and the wage demands on the table, according to the Daily Mail.

As the January transfer window looms on the horizon, Newcastle are plotting their strategy and the window will be Paul Mitchell’s first full transfer period as director of football.

There was big criticism of Mitchell in the summer after Newcastle failed to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and could then not sign a winger, despite late, deadline day offers for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

In January, Newcastle are likely to need to balance the books if they enter the transfer market and players could be sold.

A potential sale could be winger Miguel Almiron, who has interest from Argentine giants River Plate.

However, the fee that Newcastle would likely demand for the Paraguayan, plus the wages he would demand, could scupper any move to Argentina.

Almiron has also regularly been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, but whether the attacker wants to head to the Kingdom is unclear.

The 30-year-old is under contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2026.