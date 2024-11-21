Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Sam Parkin thinks that Watford’s away record will improve, but he does not see the Hornets getting the better of Plymouth Argyle on Friday night.

Watford are in sixth place in the Championship table but Tom Cleverley’s men boast a terrible away record of only six points from out of a possible 24.

Now, after the international break, Watford will travel to Plymouth to take on Wayne Rooney’s side on Friday night.

Parkin stated that he expects a tight game between Watford and Plymouth, but predicts that the Hornets will return empty-handed from their trip to Home Park.

He added that Argyle, who have lost only one game at home so far this season, will secure a 2-1 win, however believes that going ahead, Watford’s away form will improve.

“They are good at home and Watford are not good away other than the Hillsborough miracle”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“So I will therefore go for Argyle to win by two goals to one.

“I think it will be tight.

“I do not think there will be a lot between them.

“I think Watford along the course of the season probably improve and find a little bit more consistency on the road, but right now, right here, 2-1 Argyle.”

Despite Watford’s bad away form, Cleverley’s side have managed to climb up to sixth place in the table and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to finish in the playoffs at the end of the season.