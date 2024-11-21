Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday star Max Lowe has revealed that Owls star Marvin Johnson has helped him learn Danny Rohl’s way of playing despite Johnson playing in his position.

The 27-year-old left-back joined the Owls in the summer after his contract expired with Sheffield Wednesday’s fierce rivals Sheffield United.

He has become an important player in Rohl’s system as he has already started ten games in all competitions for the Owls.

The former Blades man hailed the coaching staff and the boss at Hillsborough and insisted he has learned every day since he joined the club.

Johnson, who plays as a left-sided wide player mostly, has helped him learn the way Rohl likes to play.

“Yes, I am enjoying it since day one”, Lowe told BBC Sheffield when he was asked if he is enjoying his time at Hillsborough.

“I have felt I have learned every day under the manager and the coaching staff, the lads have been great with me as well.

“It might come to surprise but even people like Marvin [Johnson], me and him play in the same position, the first day I came in he was helping me with how the gaffer wants us to play.

“Speaking to the other senior lads as well, it has been really good for the new signings.“

Lowe will be looking to help Sheffield Wednesday to climb up the Championship table over what is now set to be a busy period of games heading into the new year.