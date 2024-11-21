Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A number of Newcastle United players have been left frustrated at delays in upgrading the club’s training facilities, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies have been full of ambition since being taken over by a group majority headed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Newcastle have put money into the current training ground in a bid to boost it, but they have long planned to build a new facility to put them on par with the biggest Premier League clubs.

A fresh training ground could be years away though and they are now working on plans to expand the current ground in the meantime to bump up the facilities.

Several players who joined the club after the takeover were told about Newcastle’s plans for a new, state of the art, training ground.

And some players have been left frustrated at the delays on delivering the promise and offering elite training facilities.

The current situation could give Newcastle a challenge when it comes to convincing their top players that they are set on joining the elite.

For a new training ground, Newcastle have shortlisted three to four possible sites, but it remains to be seen where the Magpies will end up and when they would even be able to move into a new training base.