Michael Steele/Getty Images

Southampton boss Russell Martin has insisted that he likes the intensity of the fixtures during the festive season ahead of facing Liverpool this weekend.

Martin has steered the Saints back to the Premier League this season and survival is their primary goal this term.

Southampton, though, are not doing well on that front as they are sitting rock bottom with with four points from eleven games.

Martin is relieved the international break is now finally over and he admitted the busy schedule over the festive season is his favourite.

“I love the intensity of the festive period and the schedule. It’s a brilliant month to look forward to”, Martin told a press conference.

“Thank goodness the international breaks are done and we can build up some momentum.”

Liverpool now loom for Southampton this weekend and though he is aware of Arne Slot’s side, Martin made it clear that he is not afraid of facing the Reds.

“You can talk about the level of difficulty in opposition we face but this is what we have worked so hard for.

“I am excited to play the best team in the country at the moment.”

Saints will need to be at their best to get a result against top-of-the-table Liverpool this Sunday at St. Mary’s.