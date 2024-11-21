Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Everton boss Sean Dyche is happy with where he is currently deploying a Toffees player and insists there is no evidence pointing to the need to change his role.

Dyche was able to wheel and deal in the summer transfer window and made a number of additions, including Jake O’Brien, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye.

The Toffees boss has made position decisions on his new arrivals and former Sheffield United man Ndiaye has been played down the left flank.

There have been suggestions about using Ndiaye in the number ten role but that is not an option Dyche is currently giving consideration to as he feels there is no evidence pointing to needing to play him there.

“Currently he [Ndiaye] is doing well coming off the left”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“People keep telling me that I should be playing him in the number ten [role].

“There is no evidence to suggest that he should be playing in the number ten.

“People will keep telling me my role as a manager as they do.”

Dyche though remains optimistic that the former Sheffield United player can adapt to that role in the future.

“But I think he can adapt into to it. The modern number ten you have to defend from there as well.”

Citing the example of Dwight McNeil, who he believes does the attacking job of the number ten well, Dyche added: “You see Dwight McNeil do very well on the offensive side.

“Some of the defensive side he has found more of a challenge.

“It is not as easy as people think, getting the right passing line, stopping the opposition and then on the turnover of transition of play attacking in the right format.

“And learning how to do that consistently throughout 95 minutes.

“That can be developed over time.

“At the moment I think he is doing a good job coming off the left.

“He can wriggle, he can affect and he can drive into the box. And I think he is doing well with that.

“I think he is still young in his Premier League learning that is for sure, we know that and he is still adapting.

“We will let him go a little bit while coaching him as well.”

Ndiaye has not taken much time to open his goalscoring account for Everton, finding the back of the net in just his fifth game for the club against Leicester City.

He has since added another one to his account.