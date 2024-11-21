Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas are looking to sign Manchester United winger Antony on loan in the approaching January transfer window.

Antony had a poor season last season, scoring only one goal and providing one assist in the Premier League for Manchester United.

This season he has fallen down the pecking order and has featured only 155 minutes in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The Brazilian’s performances have been questioned by several former players and it remains to be seen what new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim thinks of him.

According to Turkish broadcaster Aspor, Besiktas are interested in signing Antony in the winter transfer window.

The Turkish giants are in search of a winger and want to sign the Manchester United forward on loan.

Besiktas showed interest in the Brazilian star in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

Antony has a deal with Manchester United until 2027 and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to impress Amorim on the training ground in the upcoming days.