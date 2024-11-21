Paul Warne has joked that he had to take a bobble hat made by his aunt off as he does not want thousands of Derby County fans asking for one.

Derby have made a good start to life in the Championship this season and they are 12th in the league table.

During the international break, the Derby boss went to Norfolk, where his aunt gifted him with a hand-knitted bobble hat with the Rams insignia on it.

Warne came to talk with the club’s in-house media wearing the hand-knitted hat and hailed his aunt Hazel to be Nostradamus for predicting the cold weather in Derby in the upcoming days and knitting him the hat.

However, he quickly removed his hat during the interview and joked that he does not want his aunt Hazel to receive requests from Derby fans to knit them a hat as well.

When asked how he is feeling with a packed schedule of games ahead, Warne told Rams TV: “Buzzing to go to be fair.

“It is an exciting time. I mean, I went back to Norfolk last week; my auntie Hazel knitted me a hat.

“She is like Nostradamus, so she knitted me a hat, which I was very pleased to receive.

“I will take it off though because we have commercial things [takes off his hat] and what I don’t want is my auntie Hazel to get like 3,000 Derby fans requesting a bobble hat.”

Derby are set to return to action in the Championship at the weekend against Preston North End at Deepdale.