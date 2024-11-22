Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has made it clear that scoring his first goal for England has not made him forget the reality of Saints’ bottom-of-the-league table position.

Hardwood-Bellis joined the club permanently this summer from Manchester City after playing for Saints the previous season on loan.

He has been a vital part of Russell Martin’s team and has scored three times this season as well despite being a central defender.

Last weekend he made his senior England debut against Ireland where he scored a goal in the Three Lions’ 5-0 win.

The Saints star man, however, is not forgetting the reality of Southampton’s league position despite scoring his first-ever senior England goal only a few days ago.

“I’m not too bad at changing focus. People have asked me about it at home and England is not something I want to talk about too much now”, Hardwood-Bellis said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We’ve got a job to do in the league.

“Me scoring for England has not hidden the fact that we’re bottom of the league and we’ve got a big game on Sunday.”

The 22-year-old Southampton star will need to be in inspired form to stop Liverpool from taking all three points at St. Mary’s this Sunday.