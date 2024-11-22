Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United summer signing Jayden Bogle has revealed how injured skipper Ethan Ampadu has two different sides to his character and helps bring the group together even when he is out through injury.

Ampadu wore the skipper’s armband in the first seven games of the season for the Whites, but picked up a knee injury in the match against Coventry City.

He is now set to be sidelined now until at least January next year but has made his presence felt inside the Leeds United dressing room.

Giving an insight into the happenings inside Daniel Farke’s dressing room, Bogle insisted that Ampadu is not just the comedian there but also knows when it is time to get serious.

“Ethan Ampadu [is the comedian in the side]. He loves a bit of banter as well”, Bogle told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He is still young as well but has got a lot of experience in football.

“Obviously he has got that balance of around game time and when it is time to be serious and really getting the group together.

“He also has a banter side to him as well which is nice too.”

On how Ampadu has imposed himself despite being out, Bogle added: “Just the same as he does when he is fit fully.

“Obviously it is a tough time for him but he is a good lad so he is always staying positive and always putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Bogle’s side, who are currently placed third in the league, are set to take on Swansea City when action resumes this weekend after the international break.