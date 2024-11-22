David Ramos/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view Plymouth Argyle will need to be wary of Watford’s Mattie Pollock, who he thinks is having a great season.

The Hornets are sitting sixth in the Championship table but their form has been up and down this season as they have lost six of their 15 league games.

Up next they are set to face Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle later tonight at Home Park.

Clarke has admitted that he has been impressed with Hornets central defender Pollock’s performances so far this season.

The ex-EFL star pointed out Pollock’s aerial dominance and advised the Pilgrims to deal with the 23-year-old Watford man to have a better chance of getting a result.

“His boy Mattie is doing great”, Clarke said on What The EFL about the Watford defender.

“He is dominant in the air to make 12 interceptions more than anyone else and also made 29 more clearances than anyone else at Watford, maybe because he features so often.

“But he is often the one that gets the first contact on the ball.

“So he is someone Plymouth have got to get around.”

Pollock has started all 15 league games under Tom Cleverley this season and he will look to make a telling difference against Rooney’s side tonight.